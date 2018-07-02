A three-year-old boy has died after the car he was travelling in veered off the M62 and hit a tree.

A 33-year-old woman, 11-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy were seriously hurt in the crash, which happened near South Cave, East Yorkshire, on Sunday.

Police said the black Honda Civic was travelling westbound when it left the carriageway just after junction 35 at about 16:00 BST.

All of those travelling in the car were from Batley, West Yorkshire.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being urged to contact Humberside Police.