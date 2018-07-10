Image copyright Humber Roads Police Image caption The road is likely to be closed until Tuesday afternoon said police

Pigs are on the loose in East Yorkshire after a livestock lorry overturned at a roundabout.

The vehicle overturned on the A1079 at Market Weighton at about 07:00 BST, said Humberside Police.

Traffic reports said some pigs were on the loose at the scene and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

The lorry is thought to be leaking fuel and the road will be closed eastbound until the afternoon, said police.

Bus company EYMS said a diversion would mean "long delays" for services in the area.

