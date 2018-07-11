Murder probe after man found dead in Scunthorpe
- 11 July 2018
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in Scunthorpe.
Raymond Ward was found in a disused building in Cliff Gardens in the North Lincolnshire town on Tuesday,
Humberside Police believe the 51-year-old, who was of no fixed address, was the victim of a "targeted attack" and urged witnesses to contact them.
Two men, 37 and 24, both of no fixed address, have been arrested in connection with the inquiry.
