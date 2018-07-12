Image copyright East Riding Council Image caption Paull on the Humber estuary has seen its tidal defence scheme completed

A £5.2m tidal defence scheme, which includes a glass-panelled flood wall said to be the longest of its kind in Britain, has been completed near Hull.

Paull, on the north bank of the Humber estuary, has been protected by the wall, a raised embankment and 2,700 tonnes of rock armour.

The four-year project has raised tidal defences to 22ft (6.8m) above sea level, said East Riding Council.

It has reduced the risk of flooding to about 1,500 properties, it added.

More stories from East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire

The 1,700ft (520m) glass wall along Paull's embankment was completed in 2016. It is the UK's longest glass tidal defence structure, said the council.

The village, east of Hull, suffered widespread flooding in 2013 when a tidal surge, combined with high spring tides, resulted in record water levels.

The full defences cover the length of the village and are designed to provide protection against a one-in-200-year storm event, said the council.

Image copyright East Riding Council Image caption Rock armour was placed at both ends of the village to help absorb the wave's energy

Image copyright East Riding Council Image caption Flood gates were installed at the boat compound

Construction of a £42m scheme to replace or upgrade more than four miles (6.5km) of flood defences between Paull and Hessle, west of Hull, is to start later this year, according to the Environment Agency.

Inland work is also due to reduce the flood risk to properties in Hedon, Thorngumbald, Preston, Bilton and East Hull over the next five years, the council said.