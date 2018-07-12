Third man arrested in Scunthorpe murder inquiry
- 12 July 2018
A 47-year-old man has been arrested as part of a murder inquiry in Scunthorpe.
Raymond Ward's body was found in a disused building in Cliff Gardens in the North Lincolnshire town on Tuesday.
Humberside Police believe the 51-year-old, of no fixed address, was the victim of a "targeted attack" and urged witnesses to contact them.
Police said they had been given more time to question two men, aged 37 and 24, who were arrested earlier in connection with Mr Ward's death.
