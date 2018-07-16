Image caption Terence Grigg was formerly a vicar at a church in Cottingham, East Yorkshire

A former vicar sexually assaulted five "vulnerable" boys and young men, a court has heard.

The Reverend Canon Terence Grigg, 83, of Norton, North Yorkshire, was a minister at St Mary's Church in Cottingham, East Yorkshire.

Hull Crown Court was told the alleged offences took place in a variety of locations between 1983 and 1996.

Mr Grigg denies nine counts of indecent assault and two serious sexual assaults.

More on this and other East Yorkshire stories

Claire Holmes, prosecuting, said that Mr Grigg "identified five separate young men who were all vulnerable in some way and he went on to use that vulnerability for his own sexual gratification".

Ms Holmes said some of the alleged assaults were carried out when one of the victims was 10 years old.

She said another victim, who met Grigg as a choirboy, kept a coded diary that recorded the alleged abuse he suffered from the age of 14.

The trial continues.