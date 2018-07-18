Image caption Police say they believe the killing to be a "targeted incident"

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was found at a house in a seaside resort.

Officers were called to the property in Sidney Street, Cleethorpes, at 18:45 BST on Tuesday.

Humberside Police said they thought it was a "targeted incident and do not believe there is a threat to the wider community".

The scene has been cordoned off and extra officers are patrolling the area.

More on this and other Lincolnshire stories