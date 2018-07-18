Murder investigation after body found in Cleethorpes house
- 18 July 2018
Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was found at a house in a seaside resort.
Officers were called to the property in Sidney Street, Cleethorpes, at 18:45 BST on Tuesday.
Humberside Police said they thought it was a "targeted incident and do not believe there is a threat to the wider community".
The scene has been cordoned off and extra officers are patrolling the area.
