Shaun Lyall: Woman arrested in Cleethorpes murder inquiry

  • 19 July 2018
Image caption Police say they believe the killing was a "targeted incident"

A woman has been arrested after a man died in a North East Lincolnshire seaside resort, sparking a murder inquiry.

Shaun Lyall's body was discovered when officers were called to a house in Sidney Street, Cleethorpes at 18:45 BST on Tuesday.

A post mortem examination is due to be carried out later.

The 33-year-old woman is in custody in connection with his death and will be questioned by detectives.

Humberside Police described Mr Lyall as "a well-liked man" and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward "as a matter of urgency".

Senior Investigating Officer Stewart Miller said a cordon was in place and extra officers would be patrolling the area.

The force previously said it was a "targeted incident" and did not believe there was any threat to the wider community.

