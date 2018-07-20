Image caption Carol Camm was found dead at her home in Buckton on 19 December 2017

A woman whose death sparked a murder investigation killed herself after a row with her partner, an inquest has found.

Carol Camm, 52, was found dead at her house in Buckton, East Yorkshire, on 19 December.

Her partner David Palmer, 56, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was later found dead at their home.

DC Claire Jackson told the court there was "not enough evidence for charges to be brought" against Mr Palmer.

Hull Coroner's Court heard the couple, who had been together for 36 years, had rowed after Mr Palmer became "obsessed" with the idea Ms Camm had an affair many years earlier.

Her mother Margaret Camm said her daughter had called her two days before her death.

"She said everything had gone wrong and they were splitting up and nothing would be the same again," said Mrs Camm.

The court was told Ms Camm killed herself while her partner sat a few feet away watching television.

Coroner Michael Mellun said there was evidence of "coercive and controlling behaviour" by Mr Palmer and that he was cautioned by police for assault after Ms Camm was admitted to hospital following an overdose.

Mr Mellun said Mr Palmer's behaviour had "blighted the last month's of Carol's life".

Recording a narrative conclusion, Mr Mellun said although she had killed herself "it has not been proved she intended to die."