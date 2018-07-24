Image caption The Iguana, named Mildred, along with a bearded dragon called Poppy and a tortoise known as Oscar, have settled into their new temporary homes, a park ranger says

Two lizards and a tortoise have been moved out of a conservatory at a Hull park because it is too hot for them.

The iguana, bearded dragon and tortoise were temporarily evicted from Pearson Park Conservatory as the temperature inside approached 50 degrees Celsius on Monday, a park ranger said.

Hull City Council said it had taken advice from a vet as a result of "the continued warm weather forecast".

Monday was the hottest day of 2018 so far with 33.3C recorded in the UK.

A level three heat health watch warning is in place for much of the east and south-east England until Friday, while a level two alert is set for Yorkshire and the Humber.

The iguana, known as Mildred, was rehoused at the Animal Education Centre in East Park on Monday because the climate in the building was much cooler, park ranger Tom Darley said.

Poppy, the bearded dragon, and Oscar, the tortoise, are being looked after by the workers until a suitable home is found for them at the facility.

Image caption A public notice has been put up on the door of Pearson Park Conservatory advising visitors to "only stay for short periods of time" as the hot weather continues

All three animals have been an attraction at Pearson Park for several years after they were rescued from previous owners.

They are expected to return to Pearson Park after the temperature reaches normal levels in the conservatory.

Image caption Animals have been an attraction at Pearson Park for a number of years

Iguanas

Iguanas are one of the most popular reptiles to be kept as pets

Native to Central and South America, the lizards can grow up to 6ft (1.8m) in length and weigh up to 15lb (6.8kg)

Iguanas are herbivores, feeding on jungle leaves, fruits and flowers in the wild

In captivity they are more likely to eat lettuce, turnips and bananas

While they are popular as pets, they can become aggressive and have razor-sharp teeth, claws and lashing tails

In captivity, the reptiles are not social animals and putting two together may result in them seriously injuring or even killing each other

Source: Reptileexpert.co.uk