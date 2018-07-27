Boy, 6, dead after pellet gun shooting Sproatley
A six-year-old boy has died after being shot with a pellet gun at a house in East Yorkshire.
The child died in hospital after being injured in Church Lane in the village of Sproatley, at 16:00 BST on Thursday.
Det Ch Insp Mark Goulding of Humberside Police said: "Initial indication is this is a pellet gun injury.
"We're investigating the circumstances and the investigation is at an early stage."
He added: "Our thoughts are with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers and we request that they are given privacy at this very difficult time."
