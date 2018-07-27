Image caption Police remain at the scene in the village of Sproatley

A six-year-old boy has died after being shot with a pellet gun at a house in East Yorkshire.

The child died in hospital after being injured in Church Lane in the village of Sproatley, at 16:00 BST on Thursday.

Det Ch Insp Mark Goulding of Humberside Police said: "Initial indication is this is a pellet gun injury.

"We're investigating the circumstances and the investigation is at an early stage."

He added: "Our thoughts are with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers and we request that they are given privacy at this very difficult time."

Yorkshire breaking news: Lightning strikes cause rail chaos; Three homes struck by lightning