Laura Huteson, 21, was found with serious injuries

A man has admitted killing a woman who was found dead at a house in Hull.

Laura Huteson, 21, died when she was attacked and seriously injured at a property in Milldane in the Orchard Park area of the city on 27 February.

Jason Gaskell, 24, denied murdering Miss Huteson but pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to a charge of manslaughter.

Gaskell, of Milldane, has been remanded into custody ahead of his sentencing on 10 August.

