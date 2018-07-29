Image caption Dozens of artists from across the country joined the mass "graffiti jam"

Derelict homes in Hull have been sprayed with graffiti in a bid to stop them being targeted by vandals.

Artists from across the country descended on Preston Road to give the boarded-up properties a makeover.

The council gave up 10 homes to organisers at the Bankside Gallery in the hope the artwork would deter them from being a target for vandals.

The properties, which are being replaced by new homes, will be demolished in six months.

Image caption Ten properties were given up by the council to be sprayed

Image caption The empty homes are being replaced with new ones

Organiser Oliver Marshall said: "It's just another canvass for us to paint but it's just a unique space with it being an abandoned estate - it's nice to give it a bit of colour and a bit of life.

"It's a great feel-good factor at the moment."

Image caption Organisers said it would bring positivity to the area

A spokesman for Hull City Council said: "The boarded-up homes, which are being replaced by new build homes for sale and affordable rent, have long been a target for anti-social behaviour during the acquisition and demolition period.

"It it is therefore hoped that the artwork produced will act as a deterrent to would-be perpetrators."

Image caption All the artists worked voluntarily

Earlier this year graffiti artists were given permission to spray section of wall near a Banksy mural in Hull city centre.