Image copyright Twitter/@HP_BridDrifHorn Image caption The rainbow flag had been flying outside Bridlington Police Station

An anonymous group has cut down a rainbow flag which had been flying outside a police station.

The vandals sent an email claiming responsibility for damaging the flag - a symbol of gay pride - at Bridlington Police Station in East Yorkshire.

The message, which was sent to the Chief Constable of Humberside Police and Bridlington's MP, criticised police for supporting "fringe groups".

It was signed by a group calling themselves "Men of Bridlington".

More stories from across East Yorkshire

The flag was put up outside the police station on 19 July "to show the Humberside Police's support for the LGBT community", the force tweeted at the time.

It was vandalised overnight in the early hours of Sunday and an email claiming responsibility was sent to a number of people including the chair of the Hull and East Riding LGBT Forum, Bridlington's MP Sir Greg Knight and East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader Stephen Parnaby OBE.

'Hate crime'

In the email the group said the flag was "offensive" and threatened to remove it if it was put back up.

Andy Train, chair of the Hull and East Riding LGBT Forum, said the content of the message was "shocking".

He said: "It's as if you had some bigot from the 1950s and planted them in Bridlington.

"I spoke to Humberside Police and straight away they said it is a hate crime and that I was not to forward it."

The BBC has approached Humberside Police for a comment.