Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Ali is wanted by Humberside Police investigating the death of a man in Cleethorpes

Murder squad detectives are hunting for a man who went missing after a body was found at a house in Cleethorpes.

Abdi Ali is wanted in connection with the murder of Shaun Lyall, who was found dead at a house on Sydney Street on 17 July.

Mr Ali has a "distinctive" front gold tooth and should not be approached, Humberside Police warned.

Crimestoppers has offered a £5,000 reward in connection with the hunt for him.

Mr Ali has connections in Grimsby, Lincolnshire and parts of the north of England, police said.

Det Ch Insp Stewart Miller said: "If you see him, I would advise that you do not approach him and call the police on 101 immediately."