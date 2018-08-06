Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Stanley was a "massive football fan", his family had said

A six-year-old boy died after being shot in the abdomen with a pellet gun, a coroner has heard.

Stanley Metcalf died in hospital after the incident at a house in Sproatley, near Hull, on 26 July.

Hull Coroners Court heard the boy's death was caused by an "airgun projectile wound to his abdomen".

Coroner Paul Marks described his death as "sad and tragic" as he opened and adjourned the inquest on Monday.

No family members were present during the brief hearing, in which Humberside Police explained how they were called to the scene by the ambulance service at 15:57 BST to reports of the boy being shot.

Image caption Stanley Metcalf had been visiting family when he was shot in the abdomen with a pellet gun, an inquest heard

Giving evidence, Det Sgt Julian Gibbs said: "Upon examination by family members, Stanley Metcalf was found to have a small hole to the side of the abdomen."

He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary where he died at 17:23 the same day, the detective said.

A post mortem examination revealed the cause of death was "an airgun projectile wound to the abdomen", the coroner was told.

The boy had been visiting family at the time of the incident, police said.

Mr Gibbs said an investigation was ongoing and still "at the early stages".

The inquest was adjourned to a later date.