Image caption The RSPCA removed more than 100 dogs from 4 Paws Veterinary Clinic in South Killingholme

Pets removed from a vets and rescue centre in North Lincolnshire during a huge police and RSPCA raid have been returned to their owners.

The RSPCA took away about 100 dogs as part of a welfare investigation into 4 Paws Vets and Rescue Centre at Killingholme on 22 March.

They were assessed and tested for diseases before being returned.

Inspectors said any animal that did not have an owner would remain with the charity until it could be rehomed.

Image caption The animals were monitored for any infectious diseases before they were allowed to return home, the RSPCA said

In a statement, the RSPCA said: "We'd like to thank everyone for being so patient and giving us the time we needed to properly assess and health test these animals before giving them the go ahead to be transported to homes across the country.

A spokeswoman for the charity said its investigation into 4 Paws continues.

Following the raid, a former employee claimed dogs at the centre were left in cramped conditions and covered in their own faeces in overcrowded kennels.