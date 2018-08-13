Image copyright Reuters Image caption The posts on Joanne Thomas's profile could be publicly viewed

A social worker has been sacked after posting critical Facebook posts about family cases she was working on.

Joanne Thomas published public updates complaining about "nightmare parents and demonic children" she had to deal with, as reported by Grimsby Live.

Ms Thomas was employed through an agency by North East Lincolnshire Council's children's services.

The council said it "took immediate steps to contact the agency and remove the individual from working with us".

The posts by Ms Thomas, known as Jo, regularly referred to the families she worked with as "drunks and druggies" and in some the locations of the cases were revealed.

North East Lincolnshire Council has asked the agency to launch a "full investigation" into the posts.

A spokesman said: "We understand how upsetting seeing comments like this can be, but any families that might have been affected at this time can be assured that we've acted swiftly to deal with it.

"As this is likely to be subject to an investigation by the agency concerned, we can't comment any further at this point."