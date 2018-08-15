Image caption The Hull garden was praised because it grows fruit and vegetables which are donated to foodbanks

Inmates at HMP Hull are celebrating after the garden they tend won an award for being the best-kept in a prison in the country.

The outdoor space is tended to by 20 prisoners, who say it has helped develop their sense of self worth.

One prisoner Dave, said: "If it wasn't for this and being stuck in a cell all day, I don't think I'd be here today."

The category B prison beat 15 other jails to win the Royal Horticultural Society's (RHS) Windlesham Trophy.

Last year, inmates at Hull missed out on winning the trophy and came second place to winners HMP and YOI Parc in Wales.

Another inmate Steve said the gardens had helped "keep him going" and winning the award was a boost for prisoners.

"A lot of these flower beds have been years in the making and it's paid off this year and we feel good about it. It's something to take pride in."

Image caption Inmates said working in the garden gave them a chance to learn new skills

Steve said he was hoping to go on to study horticulture when he leaves prison.

"I want to go back to college and get into the landscaping side of the job," he added.

RHS judges said Hull stood out because of its production of fruit and vegetable which are used in the prison's kitchens as well as donated to local foodbanks.

The Windlesham Trophy award was set up by the RHS in 1983 by the former chairman of the Parole Board Lord Windlesham to develop prisoners' sense of worth and "encourage garden excellence within the prison community".