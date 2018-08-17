Grimsby house death victim named as Peter Craven
- 17 August 2018
A man found dead at house in North East Lincolnshire has been named by police.
Peter Craven, 46, died of serious head injuries after being found in Oxford Street, Grimsby, just before midnight on Wednesday.
Two men have been arrested over his death.
A 35-year-old man was detained on Friday lunchtime, while a 47-year-old man was held on Thursday. Both remain in custody.
Officer said Mr Craven's family had been informed of his death and were receiving support from specially trained officers.