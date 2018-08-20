Image copyright Beverley Race Company Image caption Racing has been staged at the Westwood site, on the outskirts of Beverley, since 1690

Beverley racecourse has revealed plans for a £4.8m grandstand to replace an existing 1960s structure.

The flat-racing venue has applied for planning permission to East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The grandstand is aimed at providing better viewing for spectators and improved hospitality facilities.

Sally Iggulden, the course's chief executive, said there would be "no additional impact on our beautiful setting".

It will be built on the same footprint as the existing stand and at the same height.

The very first grandstand at the course was built in 1767.

Demolition of the existing grandstand would begin in September 2019. Construction would begin in September 2020 and be completed by April 2021.