Image caption The brewery has been set-up in an outbuilding at the residential home

People with learning disabilities are trying to raise awareness of their condition by brewing beer.

Spotlight Brewing has been set up in an outbuilding at a residential care home in Snaith, near Goole, East Yorkshire.

As well as providing work experience for the residents, the company has named its range of beers after different disabilities.

Organiser Ric Womersley said he hoped the brewery would give people employment opportunities elsewhere.

"I've worked with people with learning disabilities all my life," he said.

"The idea came about from realising that there's not much out there in our area for these guys to do which is work based instead of activity based.

"When working with people with learning disabilities it's about choosing the job for the person, so each individual has there own strength."

Figures by charity Mencap show only about 6% of people in England with learning disabilities are in paid employment.

The project started in January and any profits will be reinvested in expanding the brewery.

Image caption The brewery's beers are named after learning disabilities

A local pub has started stocking the range of ales.

One More refers to the extra chromosome found in people with Down's syndrome. Fragile X is named after the genetic condition and Spectrum refers to autism.

Sales manager Matthew Cottingham, who has a learning disability, said working helped him avoid being "bored".

"I feel sorry for ones who don't have a job, staying at home," he said.