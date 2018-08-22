Image copyright Mark Cribb Image caption Millie Margetts made her dress using dozens of plastic bottles including some found on the beach

A beauty contest entrant has created a dress covered in discarded plastic bottles, including some found on a beach in her home town.

Millie Margetts, 21, made the outfit using hundreds of bottles for the "Eco Round" of the Miss England competition.

She said she wanted to highlight plastic pollution and was inspired to create the dress after seeing the bottles on Cleethorpes beach.

"It's turned out to be amazing. I feel a sense of achievement," she added.

Ms Margetts, who is currently Miss South Yorkshire and a former Miss Grimsby, said: "We have such an issue all over the world with plastic pollution, it's all you ever see everywhere you go.

"I wanted to make the outfit bright and out there so it stands out when trying to put the message across."

Image copyright Mark Cribb Image caption Millie Margetts said her great-grandfather and grandfather had both worked in the fishing industry in Grimsby

Ms Margetts said the outfit, which also includes a headdress made from plastic bottles, took 10 weeks to make and was a "constant mess from glitter, plastic, glue and staples".

"Some of the bottles I actually found on my local beach, which is Cleethorpes," she added.

"I also put a post out on social media asking people to dump their plastic bottles on my door step. It was great, I'd come home to bags full of bottles."

The winner of the Miss England contest will be crowned on 4 September.

