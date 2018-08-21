Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Stanley Metcalf was a visitor at the house where he was fatally shot

A six-year-old boy who was fatally shot in the abdomen with a pellet gun was "so vibrant and full of energy".

Stanley Metcalf died in hospital after the incident at a house in Church Lane, Sproatley, near Hull, on 26 July.

In a statement before his funeral on Wednesday, his family said it was "absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken".

"It still doesn't feel real we won't see his happy, smiling face again," it said.

"He was so vibrant and full of energy, a typical six-year-old boy who just wanted to have fun and enjoy life, and he adored playing football.

"Stanley was a loving, caring and beautiful boy, and there is huge gap in all our lives now that will just never be filled."

Relatives said the support it had received following Stanley's death had been "incredibly touching".

The funeral would be a day "dedicated to him and for him" and a fun-day will be held after for Stanley's family, school and football friends.

Organiser Kayleigh Pepper said: "It is to do something Stanley would have loved, to see his friends playing and having a fabulous time.

"He liked to make people laugh."

Image caption A police investigation is under way into Stanley's death

Hull Coroners' Court has heard his death was caused by an "airgun projectile wound to his abdomen".

An investigation is under way but no arrests have been made, said Humberside Police.