Stanley Metcalf: Stormtroopers and action hero figures at funeral
Superheroes and Stormtroopers stood guard at the funeral of a six-year-old boy who died from a pellet gun injury.
Stanley Metcalf was found injured at a house in Sproatley, East Yorkshire, on 26 July and died later in hospital.
Family and friends gathered - many wearing shirts of Stanley's favourite team, Hull City - at Chanterlands Avenue Crematorium to pay respects.
People dressed as Stormtroopers, Iron Man and Captain America formed a guard of honour.
The characters then led the cortege through the crematorium grounds to the service and stood guard as the coffin, which arrived on a horse-drawn carriage, was carried into the chapel.
The service was followed by a fun day event in the city.
In a statement issued through Humberside Police ahead of the funeral, Stanley's family said: "The condolences and support we have received have been incredibly touching and we would like to thank everyone, friends, the general public and the media, for their kind words and sensitivity during what is such an emotional and devastating time for us.
"Stanley's funeral will be a day dedicated to him and for him, he is all that matters."
The statement concluded: "Stanley was a loving, caring and beautiful boy, and there is a huge gap in all our lives now that will just never be filled."
A Humberside Police spokeswoman said: "An investigation is ongoing and various voluntary interviews have been conducted by officers to assist with inquiries.
"No arrests have been made."