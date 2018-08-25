Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on a unmarked road between Huggate and North dalton

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a heavy goods lorry in East Yorkshire.

Police said emergency crews were called to the crash on an unmarked road between North Dalton and Huggate in the Yorkshire Wolds just after 12:00 BST on Friday.

The biker was treated for serious injuries at the scene but later died.

The road was closed for a number of hours and Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses to contact them.