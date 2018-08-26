Goole level-crossing crash leaves motorcyclist dead
- 26 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has died after coming off his bike near to a railway crossing in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police said the crash happened on the A614 Snaith Road in Goole at 09:00 BST on Saturday.
The man died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency crews, including an air ambulance team.
Police said no other vehicle was involved in the crash. The road was closed for several hours while officers investigated.