A man is critically ill in hospital after an early-hours assault on a street in Grimsby.

Christopher Shipway, 46, has life-threatening head injuries after the attack on Saturday, Humberside Police confirmed.

Mark Bennison, aged 36, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded into custody on Monday by magistrates and will appear at the crown court on 24 September.

Det Ch Insp Stewart Miller said "We now know the incident happened between 02.30 and 03:00 BST on 25 August in the Old Market Place.

"Our inquiries confirm this was an isolated incident."