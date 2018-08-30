Image copyright Google Image caption A 13-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition after the crash

Two teenage boys have been injured in a crash involving a motorbike and a car in North East Lincolnshire.

Police said a 15-year-old who was riding the bike suffered minor injuries, while a 13-year-old passenger is in a life-threatening condition.

The crash on Laporte Road in Stallingborough, near the Kiln Lane junction, happened on Wednesday at about 17:00 BST.

The car driver was unhurt. Officers have appealed for witnesses.