Image caption Former charity worker and carer Julie Sayles has to pay £18,000 within three months

A carer who conned nearly £290,000 from a 102-year-old woman must pay back more than what she stole.

Julie Sayles, 60, from Bridlington, East Yorkshire, bought two houses with money she took from a bank account she shared with Edith Negus.

Last year she was sentenced to nine years in prison for six offences including fraud by abuse of position.

At a proceeds of crime hearing at Hull Crown Court, Sayles was ordered to hand over a total of £315,000.

Recorder Jeremy Barnett heard £279,000 had already been signed over and was in bank accounts. The remaining £18,000 has to be paid in full within three months.

Recorder Barnett told Sayles the balance would be "marked up as compensation".

Image caption Edith Negus "lived through the reigns of three kings and a queen"

After the hearing, Mrs Negus's great niece Sandra Bentley, 64, from Preston, Lancashire, said the family was "relieved that's it all over".

"It's been four years since aunty died and it's been hanging over us all this time.

"Hopefully we'll get a bit of closure now."

Image copyright Negus family Image caption Edith Negus was described as a "lovely, warm, kind" lady by her family

The former charity worker made withdrawals of £7,688, £90,000, £40,000 and several withdrawals totalling £150,000 between February and July 2014, after setting up the joint account in January of the same year.

Mrs Negus died nine months later.

Sayles used the money to buy properties - one in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, and another in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

Before her death, Sayles also persuaded Mrs Negus to change her will to benefit her and swiftly arranged the 102-year-old's funeral without consulting the family.

A memorial service was held for Mrs Negus earlier this year.