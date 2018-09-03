A 46-year-old man has died after an assault on a street in Grimsby last month, said police.

Christopher Shipway was seriously injured in the attack in the North East Lincolnshire town in the early hours of 25 August, said Humberside Police.

Mark Bennison, aged 36, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm in August.

He has been remanded into custody by magistrates and is to appear at Grimsby Crown Court on 24 September.

Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller, of Humberside Police, said: "We're now working with the Crown Prosecution Service to decide whether the current charge will be changed."