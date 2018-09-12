Image copyright OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images Image caption The 2017 cultural events included a parade of beasts, giants and shapeshifters

Hull's year as UK City of Culture has been voted Best Arts Project in the National Lottery awards.

Former Doctor Who actor Christopher Ecclestone broke the news to the team behind the city's year-long series of events and to "blue coat" volunteers on Wednesday.

Hull City Council previously said more than £1bn of investment had flowed into the city.

Mr Ecclestone said the City of Culture had been "an overwhelming success".

The National Lottery said the city's programme attracted 5.3m people to more than 2,800 events, cultural activities, installations and exhibitions.

The programme began with Made in Hull, which saw light installations added to many of the city's best known buildings, and ended with the Turner Prize being awarded in the city.

Mr Ecclestone, who has spoken about the importance of northern England in the arts, spoke to some of those behind the year-long cultural festival, which had £10m of National Lottery funding.

He said: "Hull's year of City of Culture was an overwhelming success that put the city into the national spotlight."

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption The Queen visited the city to mark its year as the UK City of Culture

At the end of the 2017 event Darren Henley, Arts Council England chief executive, said: "Hull's year in the spotlight has been an unmitigated rip-roaring, awe-inspiring, life-enhancing success.

Image copyright Nigel Roddis / Stringer Image caption Organisers said at least nine in 10 of the city's residents had experienced a City of Culture event

Katy Fuller, Creative Director and CEO of Hull 2017 legacy organisation Absolutely Cultured, said: "This news is incredible, not only for us here at Absolutely Cultured but for the entire city and everyone who was involved in making Hull's year as UK City of Culture such a tremendous success.

"This National Lottery Award is for the city of Hull and we would like to say a huge thank you."