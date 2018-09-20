Image caption Phil Morley resigned from Hull and East Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust in April 2014

A former NHS boss facing fraud charges died after jumping off cliffs in Sussex, an inquest has heard.

Phil Morley was chief executive of Hull and East Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust until his resignation in April 2014.

The 53-year-old, from York, was found dead at the bottom of Beachy Head in May, days before he was due in court.

Recording a verdict of suicide, Assistant Coroner Catharine Palmer said she was satisfied Mr Morley had intended to end his own life.

Mr Morley had been due at Hull Magistrates' Court charged with four counts of fraud during his time as chief executive of Hull and East Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust.

The Crown Prosecution Service said he faced one count of conspiracy to commit false accounting, two counts of fraud by abuse of position and one count of false accounting.

An inquest held in Eastbourne heard Mr Morley was seen to jump from the cliff top in Sussex.

The father-of-two, who lived with his second wife Amanda, left notes in a hotel room he booked in Eastbourne.

He used his bank card to pay for a meal in the Beachy Head Hotel on the night he died.

Ms Palmer said Mr Morley had faced pressures in his private life and been treated for depression in the months before his death.

The cause of death was given as multiple injuries consistent with a fall from height.

Mr Morley's family solicitor Stephanie Roe said: "The family are absolutely devastated.

"He was loved and is greatly missed."

If you are struggling to cope, you can call Samaritans free on 116 123 (UK and Ireland) or visit the BBC Action Line website.