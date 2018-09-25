Image copyright Plummer family Image caption Laura Plummer was jailed for three years in December

The family of a British woman have vowed to fight on after she lost a legal appeal over smuggling painkiller tablets into Egypt.

Laura Plummer, 34, from Hull, was jailed for three years after being caught taking almost 300 Tramadol tablets into the country in 2016.

She had hoped Egypt's appeal court in Cairo would accept she did not know the pills were illegal in the country.

Her family said the case "strengthened their resolve" to fight on.

Plummer had been going to the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, and said she had carried the tablets to give to her partner, Omar Caboo, to treat his back pain.

Tramadol, a strong painkiller used to treat moderate to severe pain, is a banned substance in Egypt, although it is available on prescription in the UK.

Plummer has said she had "no idea" the tablets were illegal.

In a statement the family said: "This result, whilst upsetting, only strengthens our resolve to keep fighting for Laura.

"She fights every day to survive and we won't give up until she is back home where she belongs."