Image caption Thousands of runners took part in the Hull Marathon on Sunday

Volunteer stewards helping organise Hull's marathon were assaulted and spat at by angry motorists, the race organiser has claimed.

More than 1,600 runners took part in the race on Sunday which led to road closures across the city.

Race organiser Lucas Meagor said a steward was throttled by an angry driver and another was taken to hospital after being hit by a brick.

Mr Meagor said the attacks were "absolutely unacceptable".

"We know people might have been frustrated by the road closures, we don't dispute that, but there is a way to conduct yourself and respond," he said.

"Physically assaulting people who are working on the event, verbally abusing and spitting at people who are giving up their time to make the event happen is just absolutely appalling."

Mr Meagor said police were called to a number of incidents throughout the day.

He claimed that more than 20 drivers ignored road closure barriers and drove their vehicles onto the race route.

Humberside Police could not confirm if it had made any arrests or whether the force was investigating any of the incidents.