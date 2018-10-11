Image caption A major search was carried out to find the aircraft

Two people were killed when a light aircraft crashed near an airfield in East Yorkshire.

Both the pilot and passenger suffered fatal injuries in the crash reported at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday, Humberside Police said.

A major search had taken place in the area to find the plane when it came down close to Beverley Airfield near Leven.

A full investigation is to be carried out into what happened, the force said.

The families of the plane's occupants have been informed, it added.

The Farm Watch network asked local farmers to search fields using headlights on their vehicles, joining fire fighters, the coastguard and the police in looking for the aircraft.