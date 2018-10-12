Image copyright Press Association Image caption The couple met at Lindholme prison, near Doncaster

A man has been jailed for 12 years after attacking his partner with a baseball bat outside a pub in North Lincolnshire.

Luke Artis, 25, met his victim in HMP Lindholme, where she worked as a prison officer and he was serving a sentence for assaulting a previous partner.

They began a relationship and she resigned from her job.

He pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a bladed article.

The attack resembled that of the assault on a previous partner, the court was told.

Artis, of New Works Road, Bradford, moved in with her and her children after he was released in July 2017.

More North Lincolnshire stories

The court heard the couple went to their local pub in the village of Haxey, North Lincolnshire on 7 July.

Artis began drinking heavily and was locked out after waving a knife around. Passers-by later reported to police they had seen Artis repeatedly attacking his partner with an aluminium baseball bat.

His attack caused multiple facial fractures as well as cuts and bruises.

'Brutal attack'

Prosecuting, Jeremy Evans described Artis as a "dangerous offender".

"This was a sustained and vicious assault on an entirely defenceless woman which left her seriously injured," he said.

"Furthermore, his attack on her bore a striking resemblances to the offence for which he was imprisoned when the two first met. That offence also involved a brutal attack on his partner using a baseball bat as a weapon."

He will serve eight years in prison with a further four years on licence.