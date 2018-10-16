Image caption Maizy Harman suffered an anaphylactic shock after eating a chocolate brownie

A three-year-old girl had a life-threatening reaction after a wedding venue gave her food containing milk, despite her family warning them she had an allergy.

Maizy Harman suffered an anaphylactic shock after eating a chocolate brownie at KP Golf Club, East Yorkshire.

The club's former owner, which pleaded guilty to breaching food safety regulations, has been fined £2,000.

Maizy's mother Caroline Harman said staff had not listened to warnings.

Speaking to the BBC after the hearing, Ms Harman said her daughter had become "lifeless" after eating the dessert and the family had to borrow an asthma inhaler from another guest to open her airways before paramedics arrived.

She said she was "gobsmacked" by what was happening: "We thought we'd done as much as we could. Asking them, stopping them, querying each meal she was given."

Image caption Caroline Harman said her daughter became "lifeless" after eating a chocolate brownie at the wedding venue

Ms Harman said her daughter has developed a "fear of food" since the incident and "won't eat out now".

Following hospital treatment Maizy was prescribed with an EpiPen.

The former owner of the golf club, Dixfield LLP apologised to the family and admitted breaking EU food safety laws at a hearing at Hull Crown Court, and was fined £2,000 on Monday, being ordered to pay £5,295 in prosecution costs.

The company is no longer trading and it sold the venue, near Pocklington, East Yorkshire, to new owners in April 2017.

Andrew Buxton, from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, which brought the prosecution, said that businesses needed "to know what allergenic ingredients are in the food that they supply to customers".

"The obligation on the part of the food business operators is to supply safe food, they didn't do it," he said.