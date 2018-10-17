Humberside

Fire breaks out at Bridlington Londesborough Hotel

  • 17 October 2018
Firefighters putting out a fire in the roof of a hotel building Image copyright Nick Asquith
Image caption Firefighters have been tackling the blaze in the upper floor and roof areas of the building

A large fire has broken out at a seaside hotel.

Up to 35 firefighters have been tackling the blaze at the three-storey Londesborough Hotel in West Street, Bridlington, since about 13:30 BST.

There were no reports of casualties and no reports of people being trapped inside the building, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said.

It is not yet known how the fire in the upper floor and roof areas started, the fire service added.

Image copyright Andy Day
Image caption The fire service said there were no reports of any casualties
Image copyright Susan Warren
Image caption Plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the roof area of the hotel

