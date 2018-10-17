Image copyright Nick Asquith Image caption Firefighters have been tackling the blaze in the upper floor and roof areas of the building

A large fire has broken out at a seaside hotel.

Up to 35 firefighters have been tackling the blaze at the three-storey Londesborough Hotel in West Street, Bridlington, since about 13:30 BST.

There were no reports of casualties and no reports of people being trapped inside the building, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said.

It is not yet known how the fire in the upper floor and roof areas started, the fire service added.

Image copyright Andy Day Image caption The fire service said there were no reports of any casualties