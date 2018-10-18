Image caption The fire service said there were no casualties

Investigations are under way to establish the cause of a large fire that partially destroyed a seaside pub.

At its height, up to 55 firefighters tackled the blaze at the three-storey Londesborough pub in West Street, Bridlington, on Wednesday.

There were no casualties and no-one was trapped inside the building, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said.

Humberside Police said the road remained closed because the building was unstable.

Image caption Gas and electricity supplies had to be cut off in the surrounding roads