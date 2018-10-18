Investigation under way into Bridlington pub fire
- 18 October 2018
Investigations are under way to establish the cause of a large fire that partially destroyed a seaside pub.
At its height, up to 55 firefighters tackled the blaze at the three-storey Londesborough pub in West Street, Bridlington, on Wednesday.
There were no casualties and no-one was trapped inside the building, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said.
Humberside Police said the road remained closed because the building was unstable.