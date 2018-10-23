Humberside

Suspect charged with Hull murder of Susan Atkinson

  • 23 October 2018
Susan Atkinson Image copyright Humberside Police
Image caption Susan Atkinson was found dead at a house in Hull

A woman who was found dead at a house in Hull has been named by police.

Susan Atkinson, 54, was discovered at a house in The Ryedales, in the Newland area of the city, at about 09:15 BST on Sunday.

Humberside Police had been alerted after receiving a call from concerned neighbours.

Sherry Jane Moore, 55, also of The Ryedales, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later.

Image caption Police had been alerted after calls from concerned neighbours

