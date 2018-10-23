Suspect charged with Hull murder of Susan Atkinson
- 23 October 2018
A woman who was found dead at a house in Hull has been named by police.
Susan Atkinson, 54, was discovered at a house in The Ryedales, in the Newland area of the city, at about 09:15 BST on Sunday.
Humberside Police had been alerted after receiving a call from concerned neighbours.
Sherry Jane Moore, 55, also of The Ryedales, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later.