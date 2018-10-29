Image caption Three of the firm's trains have been repaired with a fourth due to be back in service in November

The UK's smallest rail firm has said it will not reinstate a full service until all four of its trains are repaired.

Hull Trains, which is the most complained about in England, altered its timetable after a number of breakdowns at the start of October.

Three of its trains have been repaired with the fourth expected to be back in service in mid-November.

A spokesman for the firm said it would be counterproductive "to reinstate a full service right now".

He said Hull Trains, which currently only runs seven services a day, needed all four trains to run a full service, adding that a reduced timetable "at least gives some certainty to our customers about what trains will be running".

Last week it was announced the firm had received 261 complaints per 100,000 journeys between April and June this year, according to official data.

The firm said it had been forced into operating a reduced timetable due to damage to its trains, some of which came in the aftermath of the so-called Beast from the East.

Hull Trains is investing £60m in five new trains which will be delivered next year.

Its current trains are 18 years old and travel 1,000 miles a day.