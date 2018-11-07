Humberside

Suspicious package and weapons found in Bridlington house

  • 7 November 2018
West Street Image copyright Google

A suspicious package and a "number of weapons" have been found at a house in Bridlington.

Police have sealed off the property on West Street after being called by contractors who were working on the empty building.

Some surrounding houses have been evacuated and a military Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team have been called in.

Humberside Police said the EOD unit was assessing the package.

More East Yorkshire news

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites