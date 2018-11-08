Three Humberside police officers arrested
- 8 November 2018
Three police officers have been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Humberside Police said two officers were arrested in October and later released, but were suspended from work as inquiries continued.
A third officer is currently in custody, the force said.
The cases, details of which have not been disclosed by the force, have been referred to the Independent Office for Police conduct (IOPC).