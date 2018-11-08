Image copyright Google Image caption No explosive material was found in the package, said Humberside Police

A man has been arrested after a suspicious package prompted a bomb squad to swoop on a house.

Police sealed off the home in West Street, Bridlington, on Wednesday after being called by contractors working on the empty building.

An Army bomb squad attended the home, where "suspected weapons" were also reported, but no explosive material was found, police said.

Humberside Police said the man remained in custody.

Some surrounding houses were evacuated while the bomb squad were at the scene.