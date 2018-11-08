Man arrested after bomb squad called to Bridlington house
- 8 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a suspicious package prompted a bomb squad to swoop on a house.
Police sealed off the home in West Street, Bridlington, on Wednesday after being called by contractors working on the empty building.
An Army bomb squad attended the home, where "suspected weapons" were also reported, but no explosive material was found, police said.
Humberside Police said the man remained in custody.
Some surrounding houses were evacuated while the bomb squad were at the scene.