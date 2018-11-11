Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Michael Kavanagh was on remand in the prison awaiting trial on weapons charges

A prisoner is on the run after being released from HMP Hull in error, Humberside Police has said.

Michael Kavanagh was on remand awaiting trial for allegedly carrying an offensive weapon and intent to cause grievous bodily harm in June.

He was released by mistake on Friday and was last seen wearing a dark Adidas hooded top, with grey jogging bottoms and blue Adidas trainers.

Anyone who spots Mr Kavanagh is urged not to approach him but to call police.

Supt Gary Hooks said: "Firstly I would like to appeal to Michael directly to hand yourself in to your nearest police station immediately."

"Anyone found supporting and harbouring him could be subject to prosecution for assisting an offender," he added.

HMP Hull is a Category B men's prison that originally opened in 1870 to hold both men and women. It has capacity for 1,044 prisoners.