Michael Kavanagh is on remand in the prison awaiting trial

A prisoner who was mistakenly released from jail has been found, Humberside Police has said.

Michael Kavanagh was released from HMP Hull in error on Friday.

A police spokesman said Mr Kavanagh was located on Sunday and taken into police custody. No details as to how he was found have been released.

He is on remand awaiting trial for allegedly carrying an offensive weapon and intent to cause grievous bodily harm, in June.

Hull Prison is a Category B men's jail that originally opened in 1870 to hold both men and women. It has capacity for 1,044 prisoners.