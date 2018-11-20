Image copyright TfL Image caption Siemens plans to create 94 trains at a new factory in Goole

A £1.5bn contract to build new London Underground trains in East Yorkshire has been signed by Siemens.

The firm was awarded the contract in June, but a month later competitors Bombardier and Hitchachi launched a legal challenge in the High Court.

The High Court later ruled that the deal could go ahead.

A new £200m factory in Goole, which has not yet been built, will now manufacture 94 trains for the Piccadilly line.

The new trains are part of London Underground's "Deep Tube" upgrade programme to modernise the Piccadilly, Bakerloo, Central and Waterloo and City lines.

The new trains will replace the 1970s-built Piccadilly line fleet which Transport for London said was "increasingly unreliable and expensive to maintain".

They will be 20 feet (6m) longer than current ones and will have fully air-conditioned carriages and better accessibility.

It is thought the new trains will be ready to use by 2024.

Work has yet to start on the new train factory, which is planned for a 67-acre site close to the M62 and will employ 700 people once open.