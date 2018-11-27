Image caption The motorist drove the red Suzuki all the way across the footbridge before getting stuck

A car got wedged between railings after it took a wrong turning and was driven over a pedestrian footbridge.

The Suzuki Alto negotiated a large bend on the bridge near to the A63 in Hessle, Humberside, but its off-road escapades came to a halt by a concrete bollard blocking its exit.

Police were called to help the stuck motorist at about 15:00 GMT on Monday.

Humberside Police declined to give any details about the driver, or how they managed to end up on the footbridge.

The force said the car was there for several hours before it was removed.

