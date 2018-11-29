Image copyright Ashley Allen/Getty Images Sport Image caption The Super League club said the stadium was evacuated safely after the floodlight collapsed

Rugby league side Hull KR has declared a "major incident" after a stadium floodlight fell during high winds.

Images shared with a French rugby league website show the lights and pylon on the pitch at KCOM Craven Park.

In a statement, the Super League side said no-one was injured and the stadium had been evacuated safely.

The stadium would remain closed until further notice, with testing set to take place on the other floodlights, a club spokesperson said.

A decision on whether to reopen the stadium is likely to be made on Friday.

The pitch floodlights were installed by contractors five years ago, the club said.

Gwilym Lloyd, BBC Hull Sport

It's a good job the wind was blowing from the direction it was, otherwise it could have done some significant damage to the Roger Millward stand.

The offices and training facilities are also near the pylon in question.

What they will have to do is check all of those bolts on the pylons and lights on the other three sides of the stadium.

Thankfully no-one was hurt and there's been no significant damage to any part of the ground.